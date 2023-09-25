Prime Video is introducing adverts in early 2024

HQ

Amazon has announced that it will be making a bunch of changes to how it offers Prime Video to subscribers. Namely, the platform will soon introduce adverts that pop up before you can watch its shows and movies, all as part of Amazon's ability to "continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time."

Amazon has graciously stated that the price of the base Prime Video subscription will not be changing, but that you can pay extra per month to avoid ads altogether. Essentially, you will get a less consumer friendly version of Prime Video for the same price as of now, but can continue using the service as it is now by paying around $3 extra per month.

The ads will first be introduced in the UK, German, US, and Canadian markets in early 2024, and will then be expanded to also include France, Spain, Italy, Mexico, and Australia later in the year.