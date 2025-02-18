Prime Video is close to greenlighting a return of Blue Mountain State

One of the most hilarious and completely unhinged comedy series of the 2010s was undoubtedly Blue Mountain State. This series revolved around a college's American football team and followed the chaotic lives of some of its star players, including Alan Ritchson's meathead linebacker Thad Castle. The series, while still very popular, only ran for three seasons, but that could change in the immediate future.

Deadline reports that Prime Video is on the cusp of renewing the show and greenlighting a fourth season, which Ritchson even has a first-look deal for. The Reacher star (one of Prime Video's biggest series to date) could be returning as Castle, something he seems very, very happy about.

Speaking at a press conference (as captured by alanritchsonsource on Instagram) at the Daytona 500 race over the weekend, of all places, Ritchson added: "We are going to make a fourth season happen; I'm trying to work it into my schedule. Honestly, I think it's going to be the best season of BMS we've ever had. It is so damn funny, and it's perfect, the way we resurrect the characters and bring them into the way that things are now."

The greenlight for the series could go ahead as soon as within the next couple of months, and it has previously been rumoured that Darin Brooks and Chris Romano will also reprise their roles for the show.