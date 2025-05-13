LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Doom: The Dark Ages
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Beast Games

      Prime Video greenlights not only a second season of Beast Games, but also a third

      The reality show recently debuted to strong viewer reception and a horrendous critical response.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field

      Prime Video has been on a bit of a renewal spree as of late. The streaming platform just announced that Fallout will be back for a third season, and around the same time, it has been confirmed that its popular reality show, Beast Games, will also return for a second outing, but also a third too.

      That's right, Amazon MGM Studios has greenlit not just a second season of Beast Games but a third as well. The first season of the show has been pretty well-received by fans, with it becoming one of the most popular series on Prime Video with a massive following that totalled 50 million viewers within its first 25 days. The critical reception has not at all reflected this, as on Rotten Tomatoes the show has a measly 20% rating on the Tomatometer.

      Speaking about committing to Beast Games, Amazon MGM Studios head of TV, Vernon Sanders, has said: "MrBeast achieved a significant milestone for our global Prime Video customers, bringing to life the largest reality competition series ever. Following its record-breaking first season, we are thrilled to announce that two more seasons of Beast Games are on the way, and we eagerly anticipate all of the new, jaw-dropping challenges MrBeast has planned for the players."

      It's unclear exactly when Beast Games will return for its second and third season.

      Beast Games

      Related texts



      Loading next content