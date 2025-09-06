Prime Video confirms Life is Strange TV show in development
The acclaimed narrative game Life is Strange is about to make the leap from console to screen.
In 2015, Dontnod Entertainment released Life is Strange, a game praised by both critics and players for its characters and storytelling. Its success was undeniable, leading to a prequel, several spin-offs, and a direct sequel released last year. Now it has also been confirmed that a TV series adapting the first game is on the way.
Once again, Prime Video will handle development of the series, though no release date has been announced. Charlie Covell - who produced, wrote, and served as showrunner for The End of the F**ing World* - has been confirmed to take on all the same roles for the Life is Strange adaptation. Covell shared her excitement about the project:
"It's a huge honor to be adapting 'Life Is Strange'. I am a massive fan of the game, and I'm thrilled to be working with the incredible teams at Square Enix, Story Kitchen and LuckyChap. I can't wait to share Max and Chloe's story with fellow players and new audiences alike."
With such a strong foundation to build on, hopes are high that Life is Strange will translate just as well to TV as it did to gaming.
Are you excited for a Life is Strange series?