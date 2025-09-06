Prime Video confirms Life is Strange TV show in development

HQ

In 2015, Dontnod Entertainment released Life is Strange, a game praised by both critics and players for its characters and storytelling. Its success was undeniable, leading to a prequel, several spin-offs, and a direct sequel released last year. Now it has also been confirmed that a TV series adapting the first game is on the way.

Once again, Prime Video will handle development of the series, though no release date has been announced. Charlie Covell - who produced, wrote, and served as showrunner for The End of the F**ing World* - has been confirmed to take on all the same roles for the Life is Strange adaptation. Covell shared her excitement about the project:

"It's a huge honor to be adapting 'Life Is Strange'. I am a massive fan of the game, and I'm thrilled to be working with the incredible teams at Square Enix, Story Kitchen and LuckyChap. I can't wait to share Max and Chloe's story with fellow players and new audiences alike."

With such a strong foundation to build on, hopes are high that Life is Strange will translate just as well to TV as it did to gaming.

Are you excited for a Life is Strange series?