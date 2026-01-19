Prime Video casts A Discovery of Witches star as God of War's Sif

HQ

Evidently, Prime Video is taking a slightly different approach to its adaptation of God of War, as while we know it will explore the recent Norse duo of games, it will clearly bring in some characters that only appeared in God of War: Ragnarök rather early.

This is confirmed because following the recent casting of Ryan Hurst as Kratos (the actor who formerly starred as Thor in Ragnarök), now we know who will be playing the Norse god Sif, the wife of Thor.

As per Deadline, Teresa Palmer has been cast as Sif, with the A Discovery of Witches star set to bring to life the goddess that only infrequently appears in Santa Monica Studio's game as a whole.

These are the only castings that have been confirmed so far, but with Sif being part of the project so early, we have to assume that some other characters from Ragnarök will be around for the first round of episodes of the live-action adaptation too, perhaps including Thor, Odin, and so forth. Does this mean we won't see the fight with "The Stranger" in the first episode...?