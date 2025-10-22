Prime Video cancels Australian version of The Office after first season

HQ

Replicating the success of a TV series from the past is almost like watching lightning strike twice in the same place. There are many examples throughout history, but most have fallen into oblivion or have had to evolve into something completely different. And it seems that for the Australian reboot of The Office, the solution has been to disappear into the fog.

We say this because according to Collider's report, Amazon Prime has decided not to renew the series for a second season, just as it is exactly one year to the day since the first season premiered. The Office (Australia) was in fact the thirteenth iteration of The Office formula in the world, and the first in which the lead role was played by a woman (Felicity Ward).

The sad thing is that the series, at least critically, wasn't bad at all, and has a 74% on Rotten Tomatoes. We imagine it was an audience problem that Prime Video wanted to nip in the bud early on.

Did you watch any episodes of The Office (Australia)?