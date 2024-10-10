Prime Video boss on the future of James Bond: "I wish I could announce something... we're not ready to"

HQ

Ever since No Time to Die arrived in cinemas and Daniel Craig retired from playing James Bond, we've been eagerly awaiting official information on what the future will hold for the franchise. As of the moment, nothing firm has been revealed, but the folk at Amazon MGM Studios and the overseeing Broccoli family are still working to find the perfect 007 successor.

Speaking about Bond at the Bloomberg Screentime Conference recently (thanks, The Hollywood Reporter), Prime Video boss Mike Hopkins touched a little on the future of the iconic franchise.

"We're working on those too. We'll see. I wish I could announce something there, we're not ready to."

There have been no firm reports or bits of information about who will be taking over the 007 duties next, but bookmakers have been running bets about who will be taking on that role in the future, and currently the favourite for most bookies is Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Granted, James Norton, Henry Cavill, Callum Turner, and Rege-Jean Page are also top choices.

Personally, I'd love to see Jack Lowden take a crack at the super spy, but who do you fancy as the next James Bond?