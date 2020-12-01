Prime Gaming to offer over £380 worth of content over December 2020

You're watching Advertisements

The latest Prime Gaming newsletter has been released for December 2020, showing that £380 worth of content will be available to claim over the festive month. Featuring 38 total games and exclusive content, here is some of the highlights Prime Gaming members can look forward to.

Throughout December, Prime Gaming members will be able to claim a whole variety of Ubisoft related cosmetic content from Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Watch Dogs: Legion and Rainbow Six: Siege. Likewise, Star Wars: Squadrons fans can look forward to some new pilot helmets available for claim, both of which will be accessible for a limited time only.

As for the big game of the month, Prime Gaming members can look forward to Battlefield 3, which will be available to claim to keep forever, during the month. Other games on offer range from HyperDot, all the way to Close to the Sun and Wizard of Legend, making for a few great indies to sink your teeth into.

A whole bunch of extra claimable content will also be available for your favourite games, from League of Legends skins, to Valorant sprays, even a 7-day RuneScape membership is on the table.

To see what else you can look forward to, or what you might be missing out on, head to the Prime Gaming home page right here, for more details.