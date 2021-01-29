Prime Gaming to offer over 30 more games in February

You're watching Advertisements

Another month, which means another batch of Prime Gaming deals to get your hands on. For February, the service is offering over 30 games to get stuck into, alongside a host of exclusive content for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Roblox and UFC 4.

The highlights for February include not only Rare Gold Player items and OVR Player Pick items for FIFA 21, but also limited ad-free play to several Voodoo titles once again, including Helix Jump and Hole.io. As for some of the free games you can expect to play, Monster Prom: Hotseat Edition is available, as well as Swim Sanity, Stealth Bastard Deluxe, Table Manners, Spinch, and a whole host more.

To round out the month, you can once again expect a deep variety of claimable drops for various titles, such as; Grand Theft Auto Online, Red Dead Online, Star Wars Squadrons, Valorant, League of Legends, and plenty more.

As usual, you can get your hands-on all of this as part of your Amazon Prime membership, and can start claiming these goodies from the Prime Gaming homepage as they become available.