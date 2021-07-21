Prime Gaming subscribers will have access to Battlefield V and Battlefield 1 for a limited period

Prime Gaming is back again with another promotion relating to the Battlefield series. Last month the service handed out a free Origin code for Battlefield 4 and now it is offering up both Battlefield V and Battlefield 1 to its subscribers for a limited period. The Standard Edition of Battlefield 1 is now redeemable from today until August 4 and the Standard Edition of Battlefield V will also be playable from August 2 until October 1.

This isn't the only promotion that Prime Gaming is currently running. This month's Games with Prime line-up is still available to download and it includes Batman: The Enemy Within, RAD, The Wanderer: Frankenstein's Creature, Tales of the Neon Sea, Automachef, and Portal Dogs. Subscribers also have access to exclusive content that can be downloaded in popular games such as Valorant, League of Legends, and Sea of Thieves.