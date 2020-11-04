Prime Gaming offering over £300 worth of content for November

You're watching Advertisements

The Prime Gaming bundle for November is a big one. This month, which is quite a busy one, is offering over £300 worth of games for members to get their hands-on. Featuring a collection of 37 games, this month, fans can look forward to titles such as A Knight's Quest, as well as in-game loot for Madden NFL 2020, Valorant and Apex Legends.

Right now, you can claim Victor Vran, Smoke and Sacrifice, Lethis - Path of Progress, A Knight's Tale, and Aurion: Legacy of the Kori-Odan for your collection, with plenty more coming as the month moves along. Likewise, the Madden NFL 2020 Prime Gaming Pack #1 and Rocket Arena Sheriff Topnotch outfit are available to claim, with others such as League of Legends, Smite and Roblox set down the line.

Be sure to keep an eye out as more great content becomes available to Prime Gaming Members as November progresses.