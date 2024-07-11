Prime Gaming is literally giving away free copies of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

HQ

It's hard to look at the slate of Prime Day 2024 free games without seeing it as an alarm bell for where Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is. Because Rocksteady's live-service action title, despite launching in February as a fully-priced premium product, will be available to pick up entirely for free during the Prime Day celebrations next week.

That's right, on July 16 and 17, you can head to Prime Gaming to grab an Epic Games Store version of the game entirely for free. To claim the copy, you must have an Amazon Prime subscription and have your Prime and Twitch accounts linked, but if you've already done that, you can just claim the copy without a hitch.

Otherwise, you can also get a copy of Chivalry 2 and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (the second game in the recent trilogy), with this being an expanded edition that also includes the Season Pass content.

Will you be trying Suicide Squad to mark Prime Day?