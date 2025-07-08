Prime Days: The best deals and discounts on Amazon celebrating the loyalty of its customers

As every year, Amazon celebrates Prime Days, an event that lasts from 8 to 11 July in the 2025 edition in which juicy discounts are offered exclusively for Prime customers.
The range of discounted products is overwhelming and you can find the discounts in all departments of the big online shop, but we wanted to select certain offers on electronics and gaming products that might interest you.
Let's start with Amazon's own device, which is more than just a controller for PC gaming. The Luna Controller integrates seamlessly with the Amazon Luna ecosystem, be it through Fire Stick, iOS and Android devices, as well as PC.
If you're in the market for a new smartphone, Realme might have the answer for you. There are deals on all sorts of the brand's Android ecosystem ranges, with savings of up to over €350, such as the Realme GT 7 Pro: €645 (35% off its official price of €999).
You can find the realme discounts in the following image.
BOOX is a brand of e-ink tablets and pads that are slowly but surely making their way into the market, combining the battery life of an e-ink device with the versatility of an Android-compatible tablet. BOOX has two models on offer during these Prime Days, and they are as follows:
BOOX Note Air4 C: Colour e-ink. Discounted price: 529.99 EUR
BOOX Palma 2: Compact smartphone-style form factor, with eInk display and support for thousands of Android apps. Discounted price: 254,99 EUR