Prime Days: The best deals and discounts on Amazon celebrating the loyalty of its customers

As every year, Amazon celebrates Prime Days, an event that lasts from 8 to 11 July in the 2025 edition in which juicy discounts are offered exclusively for Prime customers.

The range of discounted products is overwhelming and you can find the discounts in all departments of the big online shop, but we wanted to select certain offers on electronics and gaming products that might interest you.

Amazon Luna wireless controller bundle deals

Let's start with Amazon's own device, which is more than just a controller for PC gaming. The Luna Controller integrates seamlessly with the Amazon Luna ecosystem, be it through Fire Stick, iOS and Android devices, as well as PC.



Luna Controller: 44.99 EUR (36% off retail price of 69.99 EUR)



Luna Controller + pack with mobile clip: 54.98 EUR (35% off the retail price of 84.98 EUR)



Luna Remote + Fire TV Stick HD: 63.98 EUR (44% off the retail price of 114.98 EUR)



Luna Remote + Fire TV Stick 4K HD: 75.98 EUR (46% off the retail price of 139.98 EUR)



Luna Remote + Fire TV Stick 4K Max: 86.98 EUR (42% off the retail price of 149.98 EUR)



Realme presents its smartphone discounts

If you're in the market for a new smartphone, Realme might have the answer for you. There are deals on all sorts of the brand's Android ecosystem ranges, with savings of up to over €350, such as the Realme GT 7 Pro: €645 (35% off its official price of €999).

You can find the realme discounts in the following image.

BOOX featured offers for Prime Day 2025

BOOX is a brand of e-ink tablets and pads that are slowly but surely making their way into the market, combining the battery life of an e-ink device with the versatility of an Android-compatible tablet. BOOX has two models on offer during these Prime Days, and they are as follows:

BOOX Note Air4 C: Colour e-ink. Discounted price: 529.99 EUR

BOOX Palma 2: Compact smartphone-style form factor, with eInk display and support for thousands of Android apps. Discounted price: 254,99 EUR