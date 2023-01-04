Pride flag censored for Warzone 2 players from the Middle East

HQ

Not much changes from year to year in Call of Duty. The game series, not infrequently accused of barely updating textures from one title to the next, even allows more absurd adaptations to follow from one edition to the next. As was the case in 2021's Call of Duty: Warzone, the so-called "calling cards" - individual player flags - with pride motifs were censored for players in the Middle East. The same has now been discovered in this year's Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Pride-themed calling cards are completely blacked out if you're playing from the Middle East, and coupled with the recent banning of games like The Last of Us: Part II and The Sims 4 there, the countries' residents will soon be at no risk of being subjected to any kind of LGBTQ+ stance. Below you can see the difference between a profile from an account from the Middle East, and one from the US.