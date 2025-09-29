Price tag revealed for ROG Raikiri II Xbox Wireless Controller

HQ

Towards the end of the week, Microsoft finally announced the price tag for the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X and started taking pre-orders. It seemed to perform exceptionally well, selling out almost immediately.

Shortly after this, accessories for the portable device were also presented, including more memory and a storage option. Another accessory in the pipeline is the ROG Raikiri II Xbox Wireless Controller, and now its price has also been revealed (thanks Insider Gaming) - and it turns out to be quite expensive.

The usually very reliable leaker Bilibili_kun writes that it will cost $189.99 in the US - but he still doesn't know when it will be released or how much it will cost in other regions. This suggests that the controller will not be launched alongside the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X on October 16.

Of course, you can just as easily play on the portable Xbox devices with a regular Xbox Series S/X controller (and there are also built-in controls in the device), so this should be considered a competitor to other more expensive alternatives such as the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma, Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra, and of course the Xbox Elite Series 2, rather than a must-have.

Read more about ROG Raikiri II Xbox Wireless Controller