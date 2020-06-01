Prey VR spotted on UK retail site

You're watching Advertisements

Arkane's reimagining of action game Prey was released to critical acclaim and garnered quite the fan base back in 2017 (we rather enjoyed the game as well and you can read our review of the game here) and one thing the developer does exceptionally well is level-design. Something that would be incredibly interesting would be to experience that very environmental grandeur in VR and if one is to speculate, that could potentially be possible in the near future.

UK retailer ShopTo added Prey VR (listed as a PSVR title by the looks of the packaging) to its site just recently before quickly taking the listing down, but what's put on the internet stays there forever and this particular listing was posted to social media by Nibellion. A VR version of the game would make sense as the original game had TranStar VR and the Typhon Hunter mode available to play with a VR headset. Nothing has been confirmed, however, so as always - a grain of salt, dear readers.

