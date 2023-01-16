Prey star discusses possibility of sequel

The Predator prequel Prey was released via Hulu and Disney+, but that didn't stop the film from being a success. While a sequel has yet to be made official, the film's star Amber Midthunder took the opportunity to tease this during a brief interview with a Variety reporter: that there's definitely talk of a Prey 2 behind the scenes. However, she was careful to point out that this is not an official announcement:

"I don't have a date for you. This is not an announcement, but I'm not saying it is not. We talk all the time about a lot of things and that's probably one. I'm ready. I loved that experience. I love that movie. And I would be happy to, you know, see where else we can take it."

In other words; wait and see, but it's probably just a matter of time before a sequel gets confirmed. What would you like to see in Prey 2?