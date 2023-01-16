Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Prey (Disney+)

Prey star discusses possibility of sequel

"This is not an announcement, but I'm not saying it is not."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

The Predator prequel Prey was released via Hulu and Disney+, but that didn't stop the film from being a success. While a sequel has yet to be made official, the film's star Amber Midthunder took the opportunity to tease this during a brief interview with a Variety reporter: that there's definitely talk of a Prey 2 behind the scenes. However, she was careful to point out that this is not an official announcement:

"I don't have a date for you. This is not an announcement, but I'm not saying it is not. We talk all the time about a lot of things and that's probably one. I'm ready. I loved that experience. I love that movie. And I would be happy to, you know, see where else we can take it."

In other words; wait and see, but it's probably just a matter of time before a sequel gets confirmed. What would you like to see in Prey 2?

Prey (Disney+)

Related texts

0
Prey (2022)

Prey (2022)
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

An 18th Century Comanche tribe faces off with the iconic space hunter in this action flick.



Loading next content