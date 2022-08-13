Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Prey director hired a composer after enjoying the music in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Dan Trachtenberg really liked Sarah Schachner's work.

August 5th was the day when we got to first watch the latest Predator movie named Prey on Disney+, and you can read Gamereactor's review right here. The music in Prey might sound familiar, and that's because it was done by Sarah Schachner, who can also be heard in Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

The director of Prey, Dan Trachtenberg, liked the music in Assassin's Creed Valhalla so much, that he wanted to hire the composer. Sarah Schachner's work can also be heard in such games as Assassin's Creed: Unity and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla was recently updated with a free roguelite game mode.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

