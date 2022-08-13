Prey director hired a composer after enjoying the music in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

HQ

August 5th was the day when we got to first watch the latest Predator movie named Prey on Disney+, and you can read Gamereactor's review right here. The music in Prey might sound familiar, and that's because it was done by Sarah Schachner, who can also be heard in Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

The director of Prey, Dan Trachtenberg, liked the music in Assassin's Creed Valhalla so much, that he wanted to hire the composer. Sarah Schachner's work can also be heard in such games as Assassin's Creed: Unity and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

