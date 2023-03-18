Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Prey (2006)

Prey (2006) looks great with a full HD overhaul

It's unlikely we'll get another Prey game anytime soon, but this may tide you over.

While we got a spiritual successor in 2017's Prey, the 2006 original is still remembered as a classic FPS title. The cinematic trailer for Prey 2 set expectations incredibly high for a sequel that never came to be, but there are still plenty of people wanting more Prey.

In fact, an updated mod might give the 2006 title a new lease on life. Prey Hi-Def, which can be found here, is a new mod that gives the game high-poly models, shadow and lighting details, and even 4K textures.

This doesn't take away from the original nostalgic visuals of Prey, but instead gives them a much-needed improvement. Considering Arkane seems pretty busy with Redfall right now, and it doesn't seem like Bethesda is working on anything besides Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI, so for a few years at least mods like this might be the best way to get some Prey content.

Have you played Prey?

Prey (2006)

