Previously unseen images from Epstein's island made public: Here's the list

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have released a new set of photographs and videos showing the interior of Jeffrey Epstein's property on Little St James. The material, taken in 2020, includes bedrooms, a room with masks on the walls, a dental-style chair, and personal items left in place after the estate was cleared.

The release follows a recent law signed by United States President Donald Trump requiring the Justice Department to publish government files related to Epstein. Lawmakers say the images form part of their push for broader transparency surrounding past investigations into Epstein and his network.



The committee also said it has obtained records from major banks linked to the case, which it plans to release soon. In addition to all this, just a few hours ago, later on Wednesday, a second batch of around 200 images was published, offering additional detail of the same rooms and objects.

Epstein owned two islands in the United States Virgin Islands, where local authorities previously alleged widespread trafficking and abuse before reaching a major settlement with his estate in 2022. Of course, if you want to learn more, you can check out some of the images in the videos below.