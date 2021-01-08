LIVE

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Previously teased Doom Fall Guys crossover is coming next week

The infernal hordes are coming to the Blunderdome.

A few weeks ago, a teaser was released showing what seemed to be Doom Guy in a Fall Guys costume. Well, since then the Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout community has been booming with excitement for more official information regarding the collaboration, and now that's finally here.

Doom Guy and various other Doom-themed costumes will be coming to Fall Guys next week on January 12 to be exact. Revealed in a press release, the costumes that seem to be based around Doom Guy and a few recognisable demons will be available for a limited time. Following onto this and also in the press release, the information regarding a Team Deathmatch mode coming to the game is said to remain "unconfirmed."

Check out the trailer for the collaboration below.

