Previously PlayStation exclusive mission in Control coming to PC and Xbox

As you may know, there's a PlayStation-exclusive mission in Control called Dr. Yoshimi Tokui's Guided Imagery Experience, featuring Hideo Kojima (creator of Metal Gear) himself. Now, six years after its release for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, it's time for more people to try it out.

A new PC update has been released for Control: Ultimate Edition, which in addition to the above-mentioned missions also includes three outfits (Astral Dive Suit, Tactical Response Gear, Urban Response Gear) and HDR support. The update is also coming to consoles in the near future.