Previous Square Enix save files gives you extra bonuses in The Adventures of Elliot

HQ

This summer, Square Enix will try something new with its HD-2D concept when they release The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales. All previous HD-2D games have been turn-based, but now it will be an action role-playing game with a focus on time travel.

Square Enix has announced that there will be some bonuses for everyone who has played their previous HD-2D role-playing games. You must have save files from these titles on the same account you use to purchase The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales (except for Steam, where the game must be in your purchase history), and the games that will grant you extra content are Octopath Traveler 0, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster, Various Daylife, and Triangle Strategy.

Here's what you're eligible for if you have save files from them:

- Increases sword damage dealt to enemies with 30% or lower vitality by 10%.

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake

Sword magicite "Critical Hit" - Increases sword critical-hit rate by 6%.

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster

Sword magicite "Brave" - Increases sword damage dealt by 10%. Uses a little more shield stamina when guarding.

Various Daylife

Sword magicite "Expeditionary Wisdom" - Reduces sword charge time by 10%.

Triangle Strategy

Sword magicite "Counter Stance" - Increases sword damage dealt by 10% while shield stamina is 90% or greater.

You can read more about this on the Square Enix website, including information on how to claim what you are entitled to in The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales.

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales will be released later this year on PC, PlayStation 5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X.