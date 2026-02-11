Previous Square Enix save files gives you extra bonuses in The Adventures of Elliot
Owning five games will get you some extra bonus content to help you on Elliot's wild time-traveling adventures.
This summer, Square Enix will try something new with its HD-2D concept when they release The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales. All previous HD-2D games have been turn-based, but now it will be an action role-playing game with a focus on time travel.
Square Enix has announced that there will be some bonuses for everyone who has played their previous HD-2D role-playing games. You must have save files from these titles on the same account you use to purchase The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales (except for Steam, where the game must be in your purchase history), and the games that will grant you extra content are Octopath Traveler 0, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster, Various Daylife, and Triangle Strategy.
Here's what you're eligible for if you have save files from them:
Octopath Traveler 0
Sword magicite "Guidance of the Sacred Flame" - Increases sword damage dealt to enemies with 30% or lower vitality by 10%.
Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
Sword magicite "Critical Hit" - Increases sword critical-hit rate by 6%.
Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster
Sword magicite "Brave" - Increases sword damage dealt by 10%. Uses a little more shield stamina when guarding.
Various Daylife
Sword magicite "Expeditionary Wisdom" - Reduces sword charge time by 10%.
Triangle Strategy
Sword magicite "Counter Stance" - Increases sword damage dealt by 10% while shield stamina is 90% or greater.
You can read more about this on the Square Enix website, including information on how to claim what you are entitled to in The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales.
The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales will be released later this year on PC, PlayStation 5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X.