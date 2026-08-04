Preventive evacuations near Guatemala's Fuego volcano

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Authorities in Guatemala have ordered preventive evacuations near the Fuego volcano, including residents of El Porvenir and Las Lajitas, both in San Juan Alotenango, according to Reuters. The move has been ordered as the volcano entered a new, more intense eruptive phase.

As usual with this phenomenon, the main danger is from pyroclastic flows and ash, as fast-moving mixtures of volcanic gas, ash,and rock have already moved down five ravines. Officials warned they could travel even further should volcanic activity increase in the following hours.

The alert level is no orange, and ash could affect areas up to 100 km west and northwest of the volcano. Fuego is closely watched as a major eruption killed more than 200 people in 2018 and buried an entire community.