Presumed Innocent will be back for a second season

The Jake Gyllenhaal-led drama Presumed Innocent, which is continuing to debut new episodes on a weekly basis on Apple TV+, is officially set to get a follow-up season.

The streamer has affirmed that the show has been greenlit for a second season, and judging by the wording, we can expect a new story about a new case, and no doubt with a new cast to boot. This has yet to be affirmed of course, but it does look like the show is set to transition into an anthology format.

As for when Presumed Innocent will be back for more episodes, as the greenlighting of season two is still very fresh, a late 2025 or even a 2026 debut is probably most likely.