Prestigious boxing magazine The Ring announces nominees for Male and Female Fighter of the Year

Awards for best Male and Female boxer of the year, as well as best fight, KO...

The Ring magazine, one of boxing oldest magazines (first published in 1922) pickes each year the best fighters. On Saturday, The Ring will announce who they've picked this year as the best fighter of 2024, male and female, as well as other interesting categories including the best KO.

On Instagram (their website is currently down, "coming soon"), the magazine announced the nominees. There are six candidates for each category:

Female Fighter of the Year:


  • Katie Taylor

  • Claressa Shields

  • Amanda Serrano

  • Mikaela Mayer

  • Seniesa Estrada

  • Gabriela Fundora

Male Fighter of the Year:


  • Oleksandr Usyk

  • Artur Beterbiev

  • Daniel Dubois

  • Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez

  • Junto Nakatani

  • Oscar Collazo

Fight of the Year


  • Oleksandr Usyk SD12 Tyson Fury

  • Artur Beterbiev UD12 Dmitry Bivol

  • Vergil Ortiz Jr MD12 Serhii Bohachuk

  • Raymond Ford TKO12 Otabek Kholmatov

  • Fernando Martinez UD12 Kazuto Ioka

  • Fabio Wardley Draw Frazer Clarke

Knockout of the Year


  • Daniel Dubois KO5 Anthony Joshua

  • Gervonta Davis KO8 Frank Martin

  • Bruno Surace KO6 Jaime Munguia

  • Angelo Leo KO10 Luis Alberto Lopez

  • Lucas Bahdi KO6 Ashton Sylve

On social media like Instagram, you can check the rest of nominations for The Ring awards. The winners will be announced on Saturday, Jan 11.

LiamMurphyPics / Shutterstock

