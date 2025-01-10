Prestigious boxing magazine The Ring announces nominees for Male and Female Fighter of the Year

Dansk
The Ring magazine, one of boxing oldest magazines (first published in 1922) pickes each year the best fighters. On Saturday, The Ring will announce who they've picked this year as the best fighter of 2024, male and female, as well as other interesting categories including the best KO.
On Instagram (their website is currently down, "coming soon"), the magazine announced the nominees. There are six candidates for each category:
On social media like Instagram, you can check the rest of nominations for The Ring awards. The winners will be announced on Saturday, Jan 11.