Prestigious boxing magazine The Ring announces nominees for Male and Female Fighter of the Year

The Ring magazine, one of boxing oldest magazines (first published in 1922) pickes each year the best fighters. On Saturday, The Ring will announce who they've picked this year as the best fighter of 2024, male and female, as well as other interesting categories including the best KO.

On Instagram (their website is currently down, "coming soon"), the magazine announced the nominees. There are six candidates for each category:

Female Fighter of the Year:



Katie Taylor



Claressa Shields



Amanda Serrano



Mikaela Mayer



Seniesa Estrada



Gabriela Fundora



Male Fighter of the Year:



Oleksandr Usyk



Artur Beterbiev



Daniel Dubois



Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez



Junto Nakatani



Oscar Collazo



Fight of the Year



Oleksandr Usyk SD12 Tyson Fury



Artur Beterbiev UD12 Dmitry Bivol



Vergil Ortiz Jr MD12 Serhii Bohachuk



Raymond Ford TKO12 Otabek Kholmatov



Fernando Martinez UD12 Kazuto Ioka



Fabio Wardley Draw Frazer Clarke



Knockout of the Year



Daniel Dubois KO5 Anthony Joshua



Gervonta Davis KO8 Frank Martin



Bruno Surace KO6 Jaime Munguia



Angelo Leo KO10 Luis Alberto Lopez



Lucas Bahdi KO6 Ashton Sylve



On social media like Instagram, you can check the rest of nominations for The Ring awards. The winners will be announced on Saturday, Jan 11.