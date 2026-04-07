Pressure grows on UK to ban Kanye West after festival backlash

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Pressure is mounting on the United Kingdom government to block Kanye West from entering the country after his headline booking at the Wireless Festival sparked widespread backlash.

The rapper, now known as Ye, has faced repeated criticism for antisemitic remarks in recent years, prompting calls from political figures and community groups to prevent his appearance. The controversy has intensified following a wave of sponsor withdrawals from the event.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the booking as "deeply concerning", while London mayor Sadiq Khan said the artist's past comments do not reflect the city's values. The opposition Conservative Party has also urged the government to take action.

The Home Office is now reviewing whether to allow West into the country, with the power to deny entry on public interest grounds. The debate follows similar moves abroad, including a visa cancellation in Australia last year.

Festival organisers have defended the decision, arguing in favour of giving the artist a second chance and separating his music from his past statements. We'll have to wait and see what happens.