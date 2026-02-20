Pressure chronicles the tense 72 hours before D-Day

One of the biggest and most well-known military invasions in history is World War II's D-Day. It was a turning point in the war and a moment that has shaped history in ways we could never imagine. As it was regarded as one of the most dangerous invasions in history, the days leading up to D-Day were incredibly stressful for those involved, and it's this that we are getting to see in cinematic form in a new movie from Focus Features.

Known as Pressure, this film delves into the 72 hours ahead of D-Day and sees how many of the Allied leaders went about ensuring that the enormous invasion went off as intended and became successful.

The synopsis for the film explains: "In the tense 72 hours before D-Day, and the fate of the free world hanging in the balance, Pressure follows General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Captain James Stagg as they face an impossible choice—launch the largest and most dangerous seaborne invasion in history or risk losing the war altogether."

Pressure also brings together a rather stacked cast, as we get to see Brendan Fraser as General Dwight D. Eisenhower, Andrew Scott as Captain James Stagg, Damian Lewis as Marshall Bernard Montgomery, Kerry Condon as Captain Kay Summersby, and more.

With the premiere set for May 29, you can see the trailer for Pressure below.