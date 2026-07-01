President Trump made $1 billion from crypto in his first year back in office

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US president Donald Trump has disclosed he made over $1 billion USD from his dealings in cryptocurrency. This far outweighs his income through his real-estate business and through merchandise sales like his Trump-branded watches, Bibles, shoes, fragrances, guitars, and more.

While Trump keeps his business deals ongoing as he runs the country of America, in a 927-page disclosure read by the BBC, he outlines just how much money he's made since returning to office. Trump's biggest income comes from a Trump meme coin launched days before he took office, from which he earned $635 million in royalties. Since then, the value of the meme coin has plummeted. More than $500 million was also reported in revenue from World Liberty Financial, a firm founded by his sons and the children of his special envoy Steve Witkoff.

The White House continues to emphasise that Trump has placed his business in a trust managed by his sons and denied conflict of interest. In 2024, Trump disclosed $600 million in income, showing the last financial year has been an even more successful one for him.

"All actions by President Trump and his administration are taken in the best interest of the American people - and any so-called 'reporters' pushing otherwise are recycling the same, tired, false narrative that Democrats and the legacy media have been pushing for a decade," said White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly.

Trump has also made significant earnings from his golf clubs, and settlements from his legal disputes with the likes of YouTube, X, Meta, CBS and ABC.