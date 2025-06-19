President Trump expected to extend TikTok sale deadline by a further 90 days

HQ

One of the final acts of Joe Biden as President of the United States was to force the Chinese ByteDance to either remove TikTok from the United States or instead to sell the platform to a new owner not based in the Asian country. This decision led many TikTok creators to worry about their livelihood, but then Biden's time in office came to an end and one of the first moves by President Donald Trump was to extend the sale deadline by 90 days to provide more time for a deal to be constructed.

However, 90 days passed and then Trump was under pressure once more so he decided to offer another lifeline of an additional 90-day extension. This has also passed, and now Trump is expected to provide yet another 90-day extension on the sale, meaning it will be ¾ of a year from when the sale was supposed to be completed by the time this latest extension concludes.

This comes from CNN, who states that "Trump's latest enforcement delay raises questions about the status of a deal that could secure TikTok's long-term future in the United States. The Chinese government has offered little public indication that it would be willing to approve a sale beyond suggesting that any deal could not include TikTok's "algorithm," which has been called the app's secret sauce."

So yes, the question is whether this deal will even be completed and if Trump will put the screws to ByteDance and China over the sale.

