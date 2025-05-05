President Trump announces plans to launch massive tariffs on movies made outside America

HQ

Donald Trump hadn't even taken office in his second term before he announced that he would take on Hollywood, appointing Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight as his movie ambassadors. Exactly what their role is is still not entirely understood, but we do know that Trump's war with Hollywood seems to have only just begun.

Now Deadline reports that he wants to impose a 100% tariff on all films produced outside the United States, and he claims via Truth Social that so-called runaway production (films intended for the United States produced outside Hollywood) is a "national security threat". Through these new tariffs, Trump argues that the US film industry should be protected from foreign competition.

However, as with other tariffs imposed by the US, there is a risk of negative domestic and international consequences. The film industry argues that this threatens to make film production more expensive, which is likely to be a cost that will be imposed on American film production, and it also makes international collaborations more difficult.