President of Nippon Ichi Software, Tetsuhisa Seko dies

Japanese studio Nippo Ichi Software today announced that its president Tetsuhisa Seko has passed away. Seko had been with NIS since 2002, where he was promoted to head of the business division in 2005. In 2023, he was promoted to president of the company. Seko was 54 years old.

For the time being, NIS will not fill his position immediately, as according to Nintendo Life, the company has the number of executives required by law to stay in business.

Nippon Ichi Software is best known as the creators of the Disgaea and Phantom Brave series, as well as publishers through its Western division NIS America of Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak and Ys X: Nordics.