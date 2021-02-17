LIVE

Mario Kart Arcade GP DX

President Joe Biden is an avid Mario Kart player

He even has Mario Kart Arcade GP DX installed at Camp David.

File this under "mildly surprising." It turns out the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden, is a great Mario Kart player. He even has Mario Kart Arcade GP DX installed at Camp David where he recently competed against his grand child Naomi Biden and won, even though she describes him as rusty. She also made a joke that the Secret Service for once let Biden drive himself, which is something presidents normally aren't allowed to do.

Biden also seems to have a really great taste, as he chose to play as Luigi, which of course is the coolest character in the game. A short glimpse of Biden's racing talents can be found over here.

Mario Kart Arcade GP DX

Thanks, Yahoo.

