President Donald Trump threatens strikes on Iranian power plants should peace talks not continue

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Recently, conflict in the Middle-East took shape once again following peace talks stalling between the United States and Iran, a situation which has seen strikes occurring between the two nations around the Strait of Hormuz and beyond. As Iran doesn't seem to be too interested in the US' idea of peace, the North American nation is ramping up its violent efforts in the region, with President Donald Trump promising a "really bad" next week for Iran.

As per BBC News, Trump has stated the US will begin targeting power plants and bridges in Iran, all unless the country returns to the table and continues to negotiate to find a meaningful peace agreement.

"Next week it gets really bad for them. We're going to knock out all their power plants. We're going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate."

Trump added that "I'll save the energy targets for last, but ultimately we'll hit energy targets," while also explaining they "better make a deal, or you're not going to have anything left'."

This threat has led to a controversy elsewhere, as United Nations human rights chief Volker Türk regards Trump's targets as "a war crime" as it is "deliberately attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure".

Expect further developments on this front as the conflict in the Middle-East continues to evolve.