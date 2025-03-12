Presentation of the discarded STAMP prototype for PSP released

HQ

We often report on games that are announced and then, during their development cycle or even shortly after their release, are abandoned, but we rarely hear about the projects that are presented to publishers and never go beyond the project and prototypes. Today is a special day, therefore, because we have learned details of a never-released title called STAMP, which Japan Studio wanted to create as a PSP-exclusive title.

Apparently, the game was based on mechanics associated with the Sony handheld's four action button symbols, with the Square Button for "create", the Triangle Button for "destroy", Circle Button for "bounce" and the X button for "erase". It had a production schedule of 14 months between 2009 and 2010 and the idea of completing all release versions at the same time (Japanese, American and European).

For some reason, the project didn't pass Sony's filter, and was left in a drawer until someone has recovered it on Reddit, along with a first trailer and images of the studio's own presentation to sell the idea. We think it has a certain Loco Roco feel to it that we would have loved to try out.

What about you?