Presence's third teaser continues to present a mysterious thriller

Production company Neon has been doing some really, really creative things with the way that they market their films. We saw that with Longlegs and now we're seeing it again with the next flick from director Steven Soderbergh.

Known as Presence, we haven't seen much of substance about the film as of yet despite it being around three months from premiering, but what we have seen is a collection of teaser trailers that continue to paint a thrilling and a little unsettling picture. The latest of these takes us into a woman's bedroom where we're told that this is the place she will experience love, loss, fear, and a presence.

Presence is expected to arrive in cinemas sometime in January 2025, and you can watch this unusual teaser trailer below.