Prequel film The First Omen reveals first trailer

Now more than 40 years old, Richard Donner's horror classic still stands as one of the best in the genre. A film that has also had its fair share of more or less entertaining sequels, and on the 5th of April this year, the prequel The First Omen will be released in cinemas.

The film, which has been in production since 2016, has gone through its fair share of screenwriters and directors, which normally doesn't bode well, but let's hope that The First Omen can surprise, who knows. You can check out the synopsis and trailer below.

"When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate."

Are you curious about The First Omen, and which of the previous films in the franchise is your favourite?