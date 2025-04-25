Prepare to see more of Mafia: The Old Country in May

HQ

We know when two of Take-Two Interactive's three biggest published titles for 2025 will be making their arrival. Mafia: The Old Country is coming this August, if we're to believe previously leaked release date information, while Borderlands 4 is being saved for late September. The big question mark is still Grand Theft Auto VI, but that's not what we're talking about today.

It has just been affirmed that we'll get to learn and see a whole lot more of Mafia: The Old Country in a couple of weeks. The title will be showing off its gameplay trailer and then being followed by a developer panel at PAX East as soon as May 8, with the firm timing for both of these being 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST and 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST, respectively.

No doubt here we will get firm confirmation about the release date and the fact that this summer we will be heading to Sicily to become a criminal overlord.