Prepare to return to WW1 in Isonzo later this year

While there are no shortage of WW2 games, there aren't even nearly as many based of WW1, and usually they also have a lower budget. But M2H has now announced Isonzo which seems to be an interesting WW1 title when it launches later this year for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

It is being developed by the same folks who previously did Verdun and Tannenberg, so it's safe to say they have experience when it comes to this war. This time it is more focused on the Italian front and we can expect a more realistic and tactic game rather than run 'n gun.

Check out the surprisingly good looking announcement trailer below, as well as the key features listed on Steam under the video.

• Mountain warfare: assaulting mountain fortifications, battling through ruined towns, and fording rivers are just a few of the challenges you'll face as you fight your way through numerous enemy positions

• Tactical multiplayer FPS: choose your role and loadout carefully to survive this high altitude combat - play a sniper to pick off the enemy engineers before they can cut your wire, use rifle grenades to clear enemy machine guns, and much more

• World War One gameplay: new historical Offensive game mode focused on the tactical challenges of Alpine warfare, including WW1 weaponry, poisonous gas attacks, and intense artillery barrages

• Authentic WW1 atmosphere: accuracy in everything from maps and weaponry to music and the uniforms you choose from - fight for the Kingdom of Italy or the Austro-Hungarian Dual Monarchy