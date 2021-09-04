Prepare to escape Golf Purgatory in the upcoming Cursed to Golf

We've got a couple of really interesting golf games during the last few years, like the RPG Golf Story from 2017, the very weird What the Golf from 2019, and Mario Golf: Super Rush that launched this summer. And fans of strange golf have even more to keep an eye out for as Cursed to Golf has just been announced.

The latter one is being developed by Chuhai Labs and is actually a roguelike golfing game in which you have to escape Golf Purgatory by participating in a variation of the sport we've never seen before. It is described like this in the pressrelease:

"Cursed to Golf offers a fresh take on the golfing and roguelike subgenres. Played like a golfinated turn-based 2D side scrolling puzzle platformer, attempt to survive each hole by reaching the flag within the PAR Count; a designated amount of swings you have to reach the end. If the PAR Count reaches zero you'll get sucked through a purgatorial vortex back to the beginning of the course."

Cursed to Golf is being published by Thunderful Publishing and will be released for PC and Switch in January, surely something to look forward to. Check out the first trailer and images below.