Prepare to be attacked by birds in Grounded

You're watching Advertisements

Obsidian Entertainment's Game Preview title, Grounded, quickly became popular after it was released for PC and Xbox One a month ago, and since then the developer has listened to feedback and worked on improvements. And now it is time for the first major content drop for the game, and the main draws are a new perk system and... birds.

In the dev diary below, Obsidian explains what has been added and changed, and as you can see those regular birds you see every day can be quite scary when you are only a few millimetres tall.

Grounded is included with Xbox Game Pass if you feel like trying it out.