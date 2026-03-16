Prepare for X-Men '97's second season by reading a dedicated prelude comic book

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We've been waiting for over two years (by the time it debuts) for the second season of X-Men '97, but the good news is that the animated Disney+ show will be back this year and as soon as sometime in the summer. No firm dates have been given as of yet, but we do know that the show is nearer than further away and that more information will be dished out "in the months ahead".

How do we know this, you ask? Marvel has revealed that a prelude comic book is set to arrive this June to tie together the first and second seasons of the animated show. The comic is simply known as M-Men '97: Season Two and it will bring back the mutants and characters you came to adore in the show that serves as a follow-up to the beloved 90s series, with this story offering explorations into the wider plot points the new episodes will cover.

The synopsis adds: "Extinction-day has come and gone, and your favorite X-Men are lost in time! Spinning out of Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 series, follow the X-Men left behind in a world that hunts and hates mutantkind! Can they survive? And just where - or when - are the X-Men now?! No X-Men '97 fan can miss this one!"

This series will be a five-part limited series and will bring together Steve Foxe as the writer and Salva Espin as the artist, two individuals who actually created the prelude comic for Season One of X-Men '97 a few years ago.

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You can see the cover art for the comic below and as for the official debut date, it's set for June 3.