Prepare for the holidays by building a Lego wreath

There are actually quite a few Lego plant sets that you can pick up and build, all fitting into the company's botanical range. This is set to expand soon with a couple of new options, one being perfect for those looking to get a jump on the festive season.

The regular none-festive offering is the Poinsettia, a replica of a Grande Italia poinsettia that sits in a basket flower pot and features green leaves and five clusters of red leaves. This set is 608-pieces in size and will retail for € 49.99 / $49.99 / £44.99.

The festive offering is the Wreath, with this being a model of a Christmas wreath ideal for those looking to get a jump on the holiday season. It will be 1,194-pieces in size, has the choice to decorate it with red, white, or blue berries and ways to place orange slices, cinnamon, and pinecones as and where you see fit, and will be retailing for €99.99/ $ 99.99 / £ 89.99.

Both sets will be fully launching on October 1.

