Prepare for the Arrival of the Kang Dynasty in this New Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer

Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania has just received a new trailer ahead of its February release. Running for 2 minutes, this trailer packs in a lot of action as well as telling us a lot more about what the plot is going to look like in this latest Marvel romp.

Firstly, it seems there's going to be a decent amount of focus on Cassie, Scott Lang's daughter who appears to be following the criminal path of her old man. Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas are also returning with the former seemingly acting as somewhat of a guide through the Quantum Realm.

While we do see a lot of the titular Ant-man and the Wasp in the trailer, it's clear the focus in this movie is going to be on Kang. Our latest big bad for the Avengers, Ant-man and the Wasp will seemingly act as his setup film, and to establish this villain as a real threat there could be a rare Marvel death incoming.

The trailer teases this idea a lot, as we see Paul Rudd's Ant-man struggling against Kang on multiple occasions. However, we won't know if these teases are just bait or not until the film releases next month.