Prepare for the 77th Cannes Film Festival by playing our arcade minigame

It's almost that time of the year where some of the film industry's biggest and best known stars and creators head to the stunning French city of Cannes to attend the annual Film Festival held there every spring.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival will be held between May 14 and 25, and to celebrate Gamereactor's planned inaugural attendance at the event, we've created a small arcade minigame for you to test your skills and to compete alongside other users across the Gamereactor network.

Simply head to the front page of your local Gamereactor site, click on the pixelated Cannes logo in the top left (or simply click here!), and then test your mettle by using your mouse to avoid the falling tomatoes and to collect the falling gems.

You can also click on the "Who should Gamereactor interview?" button below the game to voice your opinion on you'd like to see us chat with at the Film Festival this year.

Check out the game and the poll and also be sure to share with us your highest score in the comments below. So far, my best is 170!