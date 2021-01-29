Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Madden NFL 21

Prepare for Super Bowl by playing Madden NFL 21 for free to Xbox

Two more games are also free over the weekend.

As is tradition, Microsoft has added a new round of Xbox games that are free to play for people with Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate during the weekend. This time, it is headlined by Madden NFL 21. This seems appropriate as it is time for Super Bowl next weekend, when the greatest of all Time, Tom Brady, will try to lead his new team Tampa Bay Buccaneers towards victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

If football isn't your thing, you can also download both Terraria and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and play those for free as well until 09:00 Monday morning. This offer just started, so download and play right away.

