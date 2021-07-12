English
Panic Mode

Prepare for some mayhem, we're checking out Panic Mode on today's GR Live

The Moebiusgames title entered Early Access last week.

We're kickstarting a new week of livestreams by taking a look at the latest title to come from Moebiusgames, the casual simulation/strategy game Panic Mode. The game, which asks players to save Lemmings-inspired creatures from a variety of hazards, by using only poorly designed crisis management tools, is looking to be a recipe for disaster.

To see whether we can overcome the challenges that Panic Mode will throw at us, and save a variety of Pammies from their own ineptitude, we'll be streaming two hours of the game at the GR Live homepage, starting from 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, so be sure to drop by to see how Rebeca fares.

Panic Mode

