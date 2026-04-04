Prepare for ludicrous speed: Spaceballs 2 arrives in April 2027

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Even though we've heard about the project several times before, it still feels surreal that we're actually going to see a new Spaceballs, 40 years after the original. To top it all off, it still features largely the same main cast, along with the sharp-witted Mel Brooks, who wrote the screenplay and is the producer - at the ripe (and respectable) age of 99... and the fact is, he'll be 100 when the film premieres.

We knos this as Deadline now reports that the film finally has a set release date. On April 23, 2027, we'll be able to park ourselves in the dark of the theater to see when "the schwartz awakens." We can, of course, expect relentless roasting aimed primarily at Star Wars, but also Star Trek, Aliens, and Dune (and much more on top of that)

That said, all we can do now is wait for the first posters and a teaser trailer, which hopefully is something we can look forward to this fall. What are your own expectations? Can Spaceballs 2 be as good as the original?