Prepare for Lego Wicked sets by watching a brickified version of the latest trailer

Universal Pictures revealed recently that it would be teaming up with Lego to create a variety of sets based on the Wicked film series that will kick off later this year. These sets will be revealed in full in a few months, at the end of summer, and with that in mind a further teaser of what's to come has now arrived.

Because while there is no sign of any more Lego movies we can at least experience the magic and wonder of Wicked in a brickified format. The latest trailer for the film has been recreated all in Lego, and quite frankly it looks absolutely awesome.

Check out the regular live-action trailer and the Lego alternative below.

