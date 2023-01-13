Prepare for HBO's The Last of Us by revisiting Part I with us on today's GR Live

HQ

It's very nearly time to kick off HBO's take on The Last of Us, as that anticipated series starts this Sunday for Americans and on Monday night for us in the UK and Europe. So, with this being the case, we figured there's no better way to head into the weekend than by taking a look at the adventure that started all this off (well, the remade one) by diving into The Last of Us: Part I on today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, I will be jumping back into Joel and Ellie's acclaimed origin story, and will be playing through the first hour of Naughty Dog's beloved title. Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it unfolds.

And in the meantime, be sure to catch our review of The Last of Us: Part I here, and our review of HBO's adaptation over here.